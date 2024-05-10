Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Gains
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after Wall Street climbed, sparked by economic data that raised hopes of US interest rate cuts later this year.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.79 percent, or 302.41 points, to 38,376.39, while the broader Topix index added 0.53 percent, or 14.48 points, to 2,727.94.
"Japanese markets are expected to start higher today on the back of US gains," brokerage house Monex said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3 percent.
The gains came after initial jobless claims rose to their highest level since last August, to 231,000 for the week ending May 4.
A higher level of claims -- if the trend persists -- could be seen as a sign of the labour market cooling down, giving the Federal Reserve impetus to lower interest rates.
In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.45 percent to 41,220 Yen while Nintendo jumped 4.90 percent to 7,970 yen.
SoftBank Group gained 2.53 percent to 7,932 yen.
Chip-linked shares were higher with Tokyo Electron advancing 1.42 percent to 35,710 yen and Advantest firming 1.01 percent to 5,158 yen.
Nissan, which announced it nearly doubled its full-year net profit on Thursday, fell 0.86 percent to 571.5 yen.
The Dollar traded at 155.50 yen, little changed from 155.47 yen in New York on Thursday.
Recent Stories
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
More Stories From Business
-
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank8 hours ago
-
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Au ..8 hours ago
-
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Habib Arif posted as MD SIDB KP10 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights economy-stabilizing efforts10 hours ago
-
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health11 hours ago
-
IPAK to raise Rs. 1.77b in book building process10 hours ago
-
Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion10 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF, Country Programme ..12 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes12 hours ago
-
Joint efforts imperative to address agriculture sector issues: minister12 hours ago