Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Jobs Data

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher after US jobs data

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth eased after closely watched US jobs data met market expectations

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth eased after closely watched US jobs data met market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 percent, or 145.52 points, at 27,663.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 12.06 points, to 1,977.50.

US job gains eased in March for a second straight month, government data showed Friday, adding to signs that the world's largest economy is cooling as policymakers push on in their fight against inflation.

The data is closely watched for its potential impact on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, but analysts believe the latest figures will not be enough to prompt a pause in the central bank's interest rate hikes.

Japanese shares started with gains because "the pace of growth in the number of US jobs was in line with expectations, easing concerns over an economic slowdown", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

European and US markets were closed on Friday for the Easter holiday weekend. All three major European markets and Hong Kong are shut on Monday, but Wall Street will be open.

The dollar fetched 132.29 yen in early Asian trade, against 131.86 yen on Friday in Asia.

Traders in Tokyo will also be monitoring an inaugural press conference by the Bank of Japan's new governor Kazuo Ueda later in the day, analysts said.

Gaming giant Nintendo was up 3.10 percent at 5,359 yen, after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" racked up such huge numbers in its North American opening weekend that analysts said it could top the list for 2023.

Sony Group rose 1.08 percent to 11,735 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.51 percent to 29,505 yen.

ANA Holdings was up 1.25 percent at 2,826 yen and its rival Japan Airlines climbed 0.83 percent to 2,555 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 1.43 percent at 5,095 yen, however, while industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.84 percent to 4,422 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Governor Dollar Job Bank Robot Hong Kong Tokyo Japan March Stocks Market All Government Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

‘We will request PM to hold talks with oppositio ..

‘We will request PM to hold talks with opposition,’ says Zardari

8 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultiv ..

Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultivate local talent as key strate ..

20 minutes ago
 DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends t ..

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends to shareholders

35 minutes ago
 18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre ..

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Govern ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.