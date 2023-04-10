Tokyo stocks open higher after US jobs data

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth eased after closely watched US jobs data met market expectations

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 percent, or 145.52 points, at 27,663.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 12.06 points, to 1,977.50.

US job gains eased in March for a second straight month, government data showed Friday, adding to signs that the world's largest economy is cooling as policymakers push on in their fight against inflation.

The data is closely watched for its potential impact on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, but analysts believe the latest figures will not be enough to prompt a pause in the central bank's interest rate hikes.

Japanese shares started with gains because "the pace of growth in the number of US jobs was in line with expectations, easing concerns over an economic slowdown", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

European and US markets were closed on Friday for the Easter holiday weekend. All three major European markets and Hong Kong are shut on Monday, but Wall Street will be open.

The dollar fetched 132.29 yen in early Asian trade, against 131.86 yen on Friday in Asia.

Traders in Tokyo will also be monitoring an inaugural press conference by the Bank of Japan's new governor Kazuo Ueda later in the day, analysts said.

Gaming giant Nintendo was up 3.10 percent at 5,359 yen, after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" racked up such huge numbers in its North American opening weekend that analysts said it could top the list for 2023.

Sony Group rose 1.08 percent to 11,735 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.51 percent to 29,505 yen.

ANA Holdings was up 1.25 percent at 2,826 yen and its rival Japan Airlines climbed 0.83 percent to 2,555 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 1.43 percent at 5,095 yen, however, while industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.84 percent to 4,422 yen.