Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Prices Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as concerns over US inflation eased, with the latest data broadly in line with market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 percent, or 100.61 points, at 28,240.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index opened flat then rose 0.35 percent, or 6.82 points, to 1,980.65.

"Japanese shares are receiving some support from rallies in the S&P and Nasdaq indexes, following core inflation data" only slightly higher than market expectations, prompting tech share purchases, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

Investors are increasingly focusing on corporate earnings in Japan and the United States, including Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing's report due later Thursday, Mizuho Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 113.30 Yen in early Asian trade, against 113.25 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Honda was down 0.78 percent at 3,395 yen after the automaker pledged that all models it introduces in China after 2030 will be electric. Its bigger rival Toyota was off 0.32 percent at 1,969.5 yen.

Fast Retailing was up 1.27 percent at 72,450 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the market closes.

Sony rose 1.09 percent to 12,495 yen and Panasonic gained 1.10 percent to 1,375.5 yen but airlines were lower with Japan Airlines trading down 1.89 percent at 2,486 yen and ANA Holdings dropping 1.09 percent to 2,710 yen.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Dow ended flat at 34,377.81, while the broad-based S&P closed up 0.3 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent.

