Tokyo stocks open higher after US rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with investors encouraged by Wall Street rallies on a bumper US jobs report and a deal in Congress to avert a debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.01 percent, or 319.46 points, at 31,843.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.25 percent, or 27.21 points, to 2,209.91.

US stocks rose sharply on Friday, as a stronger-than-expected employment report suggested the world's largest economy remains strong, despite concerted action from the Federal Reserve to suppress demand to tame inflation.

"The US jobs data boosted expectations of Fed hikes over coming months," National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said.

"Bets on a hike at the June 13-14 meeting next week rose, although investors still see a bigger chance the Fed will pause," he said.

The passage of a debt limit deal through both houses of Congress appears to have eased market fears of a potentially catastrophic default as well, analysts said.

In recent weeks, gains in the Japanese market have been led by purchases by foreign investors, Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota noted.

This is due to factors including "expectations of recovery in Japan's domestic demand" and expectations that the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary easing policies for the time being, he said.

The dollar fetched 140.21 yen in early Asian trade, against 139.97 yen in New York late Friday.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, was up 1.49 percent at 33,380 yen.

Some electronics were higher, with Panasonic jumping 4.10 percent to 1,587.5 yen, Sharp climbing 4.30 percent to 791.6 yen, and Sony Group trading up 1.96 percent at 13,815 yen.

Hitachi rallied 1.92 percent to 8,456 yen, Toyota was up 1.59 percent at 2,041.5 yen and SoftBank Group was up 1.78 percent at 6,077 yen.