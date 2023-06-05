UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After US Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher after US rallies

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with investors encouraged by Wall Street rallies on a bumper US jobs report and a deal in Congress to avert a debt default

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with investors encouraged by Wall Street rallies on a bumper US jobs report and a deal in Congress to avert a debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.01 percent, or 319.46 points, at 31,843.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.25 percent, or 27.21 points, to 2,209.91.

US stocks rose sharply on Friday, as a stronger-than-expected employment report suggested the world's largest economy remains strong, despite concerted action from the Federal Reserve to suppress demand to tame inflation.

"The US jobs data boosted expectations of Fed hikes over coming months," National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said.

"Bets on a hike at the June 13-14 meeting next week rose, although investors still see a bigger chance the Fed will pause," he said.

The passage of a debt limit deal through both houses of Congress appears to have eased market fears of a potentially catastrophic default as well, analysts said.

In recent weeks, gains in the Japanese market have been led by purchases by foreign investors, Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota noted.

This is due to factors including "expectations of recovery in Japan's domestic demand" and expectations that the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary easing policies for the time being, he said.

The dollar fetched 140.21 yen in early Asian trade, against 139.97 yen in New York late Friday.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, was up 1.49 percent at 33,380 yen.

Some electronics were higher, with Panasonic jumping 4.10 percent to 1,587.5 yen, Sharp climbing 4.30 percent to 791.6 yen, and Sony Group trading up 1.96 percent at 13,815 yen.

Hitachi rallied 1.92 percent to 8,456 yen, Toyota was up 1.59 percent at 2,041.5 yen and SoftBank Group was up 1.78 percent at 6,077 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Dollar Company Bank Tame Tokyo New York Japan June Congress Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Lebanese Parliament's Speaker Eyes June 14 for New ..

Lebanese Parliament's Speaker Eyes June 14 for New Presidential Vote - Reports

6 minutes ago
 65th Seoul International Book Fair to spotlight Sh ..

65th Seoul International Book Fair to spotlight Sharjah&#039;s cultural showcase

21 minutes ago
 DMCC welcomes crypto-giant Bybit as ecosystem part ..

DMCC welcomes crypto-giant Bybit as ecosystem partner to accelerate mass adoptio ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai South Properties awards AED1bn South Bay dev ..

Dubai South Properties awards AED1bn South Bay development contract to Ginco Gen ..

21 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during fire exchang ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during fire exchange with terrorists

24 minutes ago
 Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury i ..

Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury items in FY2023-24 budget

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.