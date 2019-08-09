Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St rally

Tokyo, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, following rises on Wall Street, as data showed the world's third-biggest economy was growing faster than analysts had expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.68 percent or 140.11 points to 20,733.46 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.63 percent or 9.47 points at 1,508.13.