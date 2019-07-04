UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Wall Street Records

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from record-setting gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 percent or 104.23 points to 21,742.39 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.47 percent or 7.49 points at 1,587.03.

"Tokyo shares will likely bounce back, lifted by the New York Dow's renewing its record and a breather in the yen's rise," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a note.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, all three major stock indices surged to records after a plethora of mediocre US economic data appeared to boost the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Tokyo trading is expected to slow given the July 4 holiday in the United States, Okasan Online added.

In individual stocks trade, technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 2.59 percent to 5,306 yen.

Sony was up 0.44 percent at 5,861 Yen while Toyota gained 0.46 percent to 6,853 yen.

The Dollar was trading at 107.78 yen against 107.84 yen in New York Wednesday afternoon.

