Tokyo stocks open higher ahead of G20

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday boosted by a halt in the Yen's appreciation, with investors focused on this week's Group of 20 summit and key US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.21 percent or 45.10 points at 21,131.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.18 percent or 2.78 points at 1,537.12.