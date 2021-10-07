Tokyo stocks open higher as US default worries ebb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending gains on Wall Street as US congressional Republicans offered a compromise in high-stakes talks on lifting the US debt limit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 percent or 153.81 points at 27,682.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.30 percent or 5.77 points to 1,947.68.