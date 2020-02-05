UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher As Virus Worries Recede

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper yen, with fears easing over an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.36 percent, or 313.64 points, to 23,398.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.25 percent, or 21.01 points, at 1,705.25.

"Following rallies in US shares and a cheaper yen, Japanese shares are seen rising at a fast pace," Toshiyuki Kayanama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said in a statement without a rating action that "while the situation is obviously a fluid one, our base-case projection is that the coronavirus crisis will stabilise globally in April 2020, with virtually no new transmissions in May".

"Growth should stabilise later in 2020 and recover through early 2021 as the temporary effect on activity wanes." The Dollar fetched 109.39 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.52 yen in New York and 108.83 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In Tokyo, major shares were broadly higher, with Panasonic rallying 3.42 percent to 1,224 yen, market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing trading up 0.55 percent at 58,080 yen, and Toyota gaining 0.84 percent to 7,703 yen.

Sony was up 1.30 percent at 7,800 yen after the electronics and game giant said it upgraded its full-year earnings forecast.

Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 3.60 percent at 4,380 yen after the firm said its net loss will be smaller than previously expected.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.4 percent at 28,807.63.

