Tokyo Stocks Open Higher As Worries Over Hong Kong, UK Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher as worries over Hong Kong, UK ease

Tokyo, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street on easing worries over Brexit and positive developments in the Hong Kong crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.97 percent or 201.32 points at 20,850.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.86 percent or 12.99 points at 1,519.80.

