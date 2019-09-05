Tokyo stocks open higher as worries over Hong Kong, UK ease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street on easing worries over Brexit and positive developments in the Hong Kong crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.97 percent or 201.32 points at 20,850.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.86 percent or 12.99 points at 1,519.80.