Tokyo Stocks Open Higher As Yen Eases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:38 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Monday, turned up 0.52 percent, or 120.91 points, to 23,325.77 in early trade. The broader Topix index was up 0.54 percent or 9.11 points at 1,706.60.

"Concerns about the Middle Eastern situation still remain but risk aversion will likely ease given the calm in dollar-yen trade," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

US equities ended higher on Monday, bucking a downward trend in Europe and Asia after the US killing of a top Iranian general last week.

Since he ordered a drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump has warned of a "major retaliation" if Tehran takes revenge, triggering a sell-off in stocks and a spike in crude prices.

Markets will remain cautious but investors were "clearly in wait-and-see mode" now, said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank.

The Japanese currency had soared on safe-haven buying but later eased somewhat.

The dollar was trading at 108.37 yen early Tuesday against 108.40 yen in New York Monday afternoon.

In Tokyo individual stocks trade, shipping companies kept sliding, with Nippon Yusen down 0.25 percent at 1,919 yen and Mitsui OSK Lines off 0.75 percent at 2,876 yen.

But SoftBank Group rose 1.42 percent to 4,634 yen and Sony gained 1.80 percent to 7,554 yen.

