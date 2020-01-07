UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher As Yen Eases

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the Yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Monday, turned up 0.52 percent, or 120.91 points, to 23,325.77 in early trade. The broader Topix index was up 0.54 percent or 9.11 points at 1,706.60.

