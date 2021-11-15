UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Despite Japan GDP Contraction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher despite Japan GDP contraction

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following Wall Street gains, as investors digested data showing a worse-than-expected contraction of Japan's economy in the Covid-hit third quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 220.85 points, at 29,830.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.71 percent, or 14.53 points, to 2,055.13.

"Investors are encouraged to buy stocks following rallies in US shares," Mizuho Securities said in a note, adding traders were closely watching Japan's third-quarter GDP data released before the opening bell.

Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data released by the Cabinet Office showed 10 minutes before trade started.

The world's third largest economy shrank 0.

8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast.

But analysts predict that the slowdown was likely shortlived as Japan's vaccination programme has picked up speed, with the government lifting virus restrictions in October.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toshiba was up 1.62 percent at 4,951 Yen after the conglomerate said it will split into three companies following a campaign by investors to boost the firm's shares after a period of enormous upheaval.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron advanced 1.70 percent to 58,610 yen after it revised up full-year operating profit forecast.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.25 percent to 3,951 yen after it revised up its full-year net profit forecast.

The Dollar fetched 113.92 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.85 yen in New York late Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar Split Tokyo Buy New York Japan September October Stocks Government Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

9 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

9 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

11 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.