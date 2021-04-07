UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Despite US Falls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday with a shortage of fresh market-moving events despite falls on Wall Street and a high Yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 percent or 66.10 points at 29,762.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.41 percent or 8.00 points at 1,962.34.

"Japanese shares are seen trading mixed as the Tokyo market declined ahead of falls on Wall Street, with few fresh market-moving events," Okasan Online Securities said in a statement.

The Dollar fetched 109.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.73 yen in New York.

Toshiba shares were suspended as its president confirmed reports that a British private equity fund has proposed a buyout of the Japanese company, in a deal reportedly worth about $20 billion.

Among other major firms, Toyota was up 1.94 percent at 8,528 yen, Canon was up 0.96 percent at 2,530 yen and Sony was up 0.25 percent at 12,110 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 percent at 33,430.24.

