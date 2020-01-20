UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher, Dragged High By Wall St

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:59 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher, dragged high by Wall St

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and likely to continue throughout the week, according to analysts

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and likely to continue throughout the week, according to analysts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.19 percent or 46.64 points to 24,087.90 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 percent or 6.05 points at 1,741.49.

"Japanese stocks are expected to stay firm this week thanks to a positive environment," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary, adding that bullish US stocks were driving Tokyo's strength.

Wall Street stocks again finished at records on Friday on the back of a US-China trade deal signed last week, robust US economic data and mostly solid corporate earnings.

The trade agreement was skewed in favour of Washington, noted Chief market strategist Masayuki Kubota at Rakuten Securities, spawning speculation that China might not to be able to keep its promises.

The next stage of US-China trade talks will be tougher as China is unlikely to budge further, he said.

"Nonetheless, the flawed 'phase-one agreement' is a fair wind for the global economy over a short period," Kubota added.

"We believe stock prices will continue to be higher globally in the first half of 2020 with easing in US-China tensions leading to expectations for a recovery in the world economy," he said in a note.

The dollar held steady, trading at 110.18 yen against 110.12 yen in New York on Friday afternoon.

The Bank of Japan starts a two-day policy meeting Monday but is widely expected to stand pat.

In individual stocks trade, ANA Holdings rose 0.85 percent to 3,671 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported All Nippon Airways is entering a comprehensive tie-up with Singapore Airlines to join forces to fend off competition in an increasingly crowded Southeast Asian market.

Sony was up 1.08 percent at 8,010 yen while Toshiba fell 4.17 percent to 3,790 yen after the company reported that a subsidiary padded sales by 20 billion yen ($181 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar China Washington Pakistan Awami Tehreek Company Bank Tokyo Singapore New York Japan Stocks 2020 Market All Agreement Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt in conversation with Shan Mas ..

52 seconds ago

Punjab CM to chair meeting on flour crisis

2 minutes ago

The ceremony of signing a joint program with the U ..

18 minutes ago

Zelenskyy to Attend World Holocaust Forum in Jerus ..

25 minutes ago

SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches third As ..

25 minutes ago

Korean economy grows 1.89 pct in 2019, shy of esti ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.