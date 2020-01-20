Tokyo stocks open higher, dragged high by Wall St

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and likely to continue throughout the week, according to analysts

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and likely to continue throughout the week, according to analysts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.19 percent or 46.64 points to 24,087.90 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 percent or 6.05 points at 1,741.49.

"Japanese stocks are expected to stay firm this week thanks to a positive environment," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary, adding that bullish US stocks were driving Tokyo's strength.

Wall Street stocks again finished at records on Friday on the back of a US-China trade deal signed last week, robust US economic data and mostly solid corporate earnings.

The trade agreement was skewed in favour of Washington, noted Chief market strategist Masayuki Kubota at Rakuten Securities, spawning speculation that China might not to be able to keep its promises.

The next stage of US-China trade talks will be tougher as China is unlikely to budge further, he said.

"Nonetheless, the flawed 'phase-one agreement' is a fair wind for the global economy over a short period," Kubota added.

"We believe stock prices will continue to be higher globally in the first half of 2020 with easing in US-China tensions leading to expectations for a recovery in the world economy," he said in a note.

The dollar held steady, trading at 110.18 yen against 110.12 yen in New York on Friday afternoon.

The Bank of Japan starts a two-day policy meeting Monday but is widely expected to stand pat.

In individual stocks trade, ANA Holdings rose 0.85 percent to 3,671 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported All Nippon Airways is entering a comprehensive tie-up with Singapore Airlines to join forces to fend off competition in an increasingly crowded Southeast Asian market.

Sony was up 1.08 percent at 8,010 yen while Toshiba fell 4.17 percent to 3,790 yen after the company reported that a subsidiary padded sales by 20 billion yen ($181 million).