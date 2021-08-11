Tokyo stocks open higher, extending rallies on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from fresh records on Wall Street despite thin trade due to the summer holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.66 percent, or 182.94 points, to 28,071.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index also gained 0.66 percent, or 12.78 points to 1,949.06.