Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking rallies on Wall Street as global markets recovered from an Omicron-fuelled sell-off.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54 percent or 153.27 points at 28,670.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.49 percent or 9.65 points to 1,979.44.

"Japanese shares are supported by gains in US stocks, but active buying is likely to be limited ahead of the year-end holidays," Mizuho Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 114.05 Yen in early Asian trade, against 114.09 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares, pharmaceutical company Eisai rallied 1.17 percent to 7,119 yen as Japan's health ministry was expected to discuss the approval of an Alzheimer's treatment jointly developed by the Japanese business and its US partner Biogen.

Sony Group was up 2.03 percent at 13,830 yen and SoftBank Group was up 1.18 percent at 5,467 yen.

Toyota was down 0.60 percent at 2,058 yen.