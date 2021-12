Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending US rallies amid optimism that the Omicron strain of Covid-19 will not significantly weigh on growth.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.21 percent or 59.63 points at 28,858.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.28 percent or 5.59 points to 1,995.02.