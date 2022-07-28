Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate hike.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 209.14 points, at 27,924.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.42 percent, or 8.24 points, to 1,953.99.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again raised the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in its ongoing battle to tamp down raging price pressures that are squeezing Americans.

While the Fed noted signs that the US economy is slowing, it signalled plans to continue to increase borrowing costs -- and Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear an even bigger rate hike is possible.

However, Powell also said he did not believe the US economy was in a recession, and that he thinks the country can avoid one while aggressively battling inflation.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains following US rallies," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex, said in a commentary.

"In the US market, buy-orders emerged after Fed Chair Powell's comments... prompted speculation that the speed of rate hikes would slow," he said.

The Dollar also pulled back against its major peers in a sign the Fed's stance was seen as less hawkish than expected.

In Asia, the dollar fetched 136.26 Yen against 136.51 yen in New York and 136.93 yen in late Tokyo hours on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Motors soared 11.36 percent to 490 yen after it revised up full-year earnings forecast and reported that first-quarter net profit expanded more than six times year-on-year.

Nissan was up 2.22 percent at 520.7 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Toyota was down 0.41 percent at 2,160 yen.

Among others, Sony Group rallied 0.73 percent to 11,745 yen, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines added 0.42 percent to 3,565 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.79 percent at 79,200 yen.