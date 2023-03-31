Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending Wall Street gains as fears over recent banking sector turmoil eased

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.81 percent, or 224.05 points, at 28,006.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.87 percent, or 17.30 points, to 2,000.62.

US stocks climbed overnight, with the Dow ending up 0.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 adding 0.6 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumping 0.7 percent While investors have been wary since federal officials seized control of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month -- marking the collapse of one of three midsized lenders -- there have not been more US casualties since then.

This has raised hopes that the emergency steps taken by regulators and private lenders have staved off contagion.

"We also heard from Fed speakers overnight," National Australia Bank analyst Taylor Nugent said, with some striking a hawkish tone on inflation.

"The key question for policymakers is how much sustained tighter credit will slow the economy," Nugent said.

The dollar fetched 133.35 yen in early Asian trade, against 132.67 yen in New York late Thursday.

Sony Group rallied 2.22 percent to 11,995 yen, Panasonic was up 1.10 percent at 1,190.5 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 2.69 percent at 5,221 yen.

Nissan was up 1.94 percent at 499.4 yen after it said February global production climbed 9.2 percent on-year, suggesting an improvement in parts supply problems.

Toyota was up 1.00 percent at 1,860.5 yen after its February global output rose 1.4 percent. Honda was up 0.92 percent at 3,500 yen even as its February output slipped 1.2 percent.

Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.6 percent in February from 2.4 percent in January, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.