Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Extending US Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street following Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's cautious comments about a potential withdrawal of its massive easing this year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent or 207.36 points at 27,848.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.83 percent or 16.04 points to 1,944.81.

