Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending Wall Street rallies led by big gains from Apple.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.17 percent, or 318.39 points, at 27,423.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.01 percent, or 19.22 points, at 1,918.27.

The Dollar fetched 147.97 Yen in early Asian trade, up from 147.46 yen in New York on Friday.

US tech shares jumped on Friday, with Apple soaring nearly eight percent after reporting higher profits.

Stocks in New York and worldwide have also enjoyed a boost in recent days because investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve will soon moderate its aggressive policies to counter inflation.

"It's a good period for people who want to buy Japanese shares with a long-term outlook, but the market could move up and down short-term," said chief strategist Masayuki Kubota of Rakuten Securities.

The cheap yen and expectations related to the reopening of the economy after Covid-19, including the resumption of inbound tourism, are also positive factors for the market, Kubota added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.96 percent at 2,049.5 yen, and Sony Group was up 1.17 percent at 9,904 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.74 percent at 82,860 yen.