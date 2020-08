Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street, as Japanese markets resumed trade after a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.79 percent, or 175.57 points, to 22,505.51 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.92 percent, or 14.26 points, to 1,561.00.