Tokyo stocks open higher following Wall St climb

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street with all eyes on key events this week including a major speech by the US Federal Reserve chief.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.90 percent, or 182.81 points, at 20,601.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.68 percent, or 10.17 points, to 1,495.46.