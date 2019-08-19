UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Following Wall St Climb

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher following Wall St climb

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street with all eyes on key events this week including a major speech by the US Federal Reserve chief.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.90 percent, or 182.81 points, at 20,601.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.68 percent, or 10.17 points, to 1,495.46.

