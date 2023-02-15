UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Helped By Cheap Yen

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher helped by cheap yen

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheap yen against the dollar after a mixed close on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheap yen against the dollar after a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 79.88 points, at 27,682.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.24 percent, or 4.69 points, to 1,997.78.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks reacted indecisively to mixed US inflation figures.

Investors had been waiting eagerly for the latest inflation data, as the US Federal Reserve has indicated it is looking for pricing pressures to ease before relenting in its campaign of raising interest rates.

While the consumer price index (CPI), an important inflation gauge, eased from last year's decades-high levels, the dip to an annual rate of 6.4 percent in January was still well above policymakers' two percent target.

"US CPI was poised to be the key data of the week, and after some volatility following the release, the verdict from rates markets at least is it suggests stickier inflation and a higher path for rates," National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent said in a note.

"Looking through the volatility in the immediate aftermath of the US CPI report, most currency movements have been modest" but "higher yields globally saw the yen a little softer," he added.

The dollar fetched 132.77 yen in early Asian trade, against 133.07 yen in New York, where it firmed from 131.89 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.29 percent at 1,888 yen, Panasonic was up 1.03 percent at 1,177 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.65 percent at 82,070 yen.

Toshiba was down 0.62 percent at 4,458 yen after it said its operating profit for the October-December quarter declined due partly to weak sales in the electronic devices and storage solutions segment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo Price New York January Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

15 minutes ago
 vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

28 minutes ago
 EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

7 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Mili ..

Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Military Shipbuilding Data in Crim ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.