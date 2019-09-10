Tokyo stocks open higher helped by cheaper yen

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday helped by a cheaper Yen against the Dollar, as fears of a no-deal hard Brexit and the US-China trade war receded.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.19 percent, or 39.75 points, at 21,358.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.30 percent, or 4.63 points, at 1,555.74.