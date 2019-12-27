Tokyo stocks open higher helped by US rallies

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, encouraged by rallies on Wall Street with a relatively cheap Yen against the Dollar also supporting exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 percent or 21.24 points to 23,946.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 percent or 3.54 points at 1,734.74.