Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday following rallies on Wall Street in cautious trade ahead of the British parliament's vote on a new Brexit deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.45 percent, or 100.87 points, at 22,552.73, while the broader Topix index was up 0.29 percent, or 4.75 points, at 1,628.91.