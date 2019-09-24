UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher In Lacklustre Trade

Tue 24th September 2019

Tokyo stocks open higher in lacklustre trade

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade after a long weekend in Japan and a flat Wall Street close, with no fresh market-moving events expected in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade after a long weekend in Japan and a flat Wall Street close, with no fresh market-moving events expected in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 percent or 38.84 points at 22,117.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 percent or 5.32 points at 1,621.55.

"Japanese shares are seen seesawing today without fresh market-moving events after key central bank events last week," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 107.93 yen in early Asian trade, against 107.49 yen in New York late Monday.

Some electronics were higher with Hitachi gaining 2.58 percent to 4.088 yen and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest up 2.76 percent at 4,840 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with Toyota trading up 0.90 percent at 7,472 yen while Honda was down 0.94 percent at 2,878 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 percent at 26,949.99.

