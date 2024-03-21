Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher, Nikkei Hits New Peak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher, Nikkei hits new peak

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, with the Nikkei index hitting a new record, helped by a cheaper yen and US rallies after the Fed kept rates unchanged

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, with the Nikkei index hitting a new record, helped by a cheaper yen and US rallies after the Fed kept rates unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.30 percent, or 520.75 points, at 40,524.35 in early trade -- breaking the record set on March 7, when it reached an intra-day high of 40,472.11

The broader Topix index added 1.20 percent, or 33.10 points, to 2,784.07.

Japanese shares are "expected to start with gains as all three US major indices renewed their record highs, and the yen depreciated", senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Tokyo market was closed Wednesday for a national holiday, but the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro.

The yen's fall came after the Bank of Japan indicated that monetary policy would remain loose, even after it abandoned its negative interest rate on Tuesday.

Its slide eased, however, after the Fed's decision to stand pat. The dollar fetched 150.65 yen in early Asian trade, down from 151.36 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, trading house Mitsui & Co. was up 4.93 percent at 7,103 yen, Hitachi was up 4.44 percent at 13,650 yen, and Toyota was up 3.81 percent at 3,815 yen.

Construction machine maker Komatsu was up 3.19 percent at 4,619 yen. Chipmaker Renesas Electronics was up 3.06 percent at 2,591.5 yen.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 379.4 billion yen ($2.52 billion) in February, the second monthly trade deficit, according to data from the finance ministry issued before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Pakistan Awami Tehreek Bank Tokyo New York Japan Euro February March Stocks Market All From Toyota Asia Billion

Recent Stories

SC issues written order regarding permission to ca ..

SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election

4 minutes ago
 IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB prog ..

IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

18 minutes ago
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

18 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

18 minutes ago
 India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan ..

India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..

20 minutes ago
 296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ..

296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

20 minutes ago
 Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on In ..

Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business