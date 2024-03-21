Tokyo stocks open higher, Nikkei hits new peak

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, with the Nikkei index hitting a new record, helped by a cheaper yen and US rallies after the Fed kept rates unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.30 percent, or 520.75 points, at 40,524.35 in early trade -- breaking the record set on March 7, when it reached an intra-day high of 40,472.11

The broader Topix index added 1.20 percent, or 33.10 points, to 2,784.07.

Japanese shares are "expected to start with gains as all three US major indices renewed their record highs, and the yen depreciated", senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Tokyo market was closed Wednesday for a national holiday, but the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro.

The yen's fall came after the Bank of Japan indicated that monetary policy would remain loose, even after it abandoned its negative interest rate on Tuesday.

Its slide eased, however, after the Fed's decision to stand pat. The dollar fetched 150.65 yen in early Asian trade, down from 151.36 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, trading house Mitsui & Co. was up 4.93 percent at 7,103 yen, Hitachi was up 4.44 percent at 13,650 yen, and Toyota was up 3.81 percent at 3,815 yen.

Construction machine maker Komatsu was up 3.19 percent at 4,619 yen. Chipmaker Renesas Electronics was up 3.06 percent at 2,591.5 yen.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 379.4 billion yen ($2.52 billion) in February, the second monthly trade deficit, according to data from the finance ministry issued before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.