Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Bargain Hunting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain hunting

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors bargain hunted shares that dipped after modest falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 percent, or 278.29 points, at 27,078.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.94 percent, or 17.64 points, to 1,897.72.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with rebounds after limited falls in the post-holiday US markets," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

A cheaper Yen against the Dollar is supporting some export-oriented shares including automakers, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 127.04 yen in early Asian trade, after the yen dipped to a new 20-year low of below 127 yen in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.74 percent at 2,171 yen after it revised down its production plans for May by 100,000 vehicles to 750,000 units.

Honda was up 1.23 percent at 3,296 yen and Nissan was up 1.78 percent at 515.5 yen.

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp was up 2.26 percent at 4,517 yen and oil refiner Eneos was up 1.07 percent at 454.7 yen after a report said they are considering commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuel.

