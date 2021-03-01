UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Buybacks After Selloff

Mon 01st March 2021

Tokyo stocks open higher on buybacks after selloff

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, as following the market's selloff late last week investors sought out issues oversold and undervalued.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 615.09 points, or 2.12 percent, from Friday to 29,581.10.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 30.76 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,895.25.

Information and communication, precision instrument, and electric appliance issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

