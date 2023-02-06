UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheap Yen

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, supported by a cheaper yen and shrugging off falls on Wall Street last week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, supported by a cheaper yen and shrugging off falls on Wall Street last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.08 percent, or 296.80 points, at 27,806.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.91 percent, or 17.95 points, to 1,988.21.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains as the dollar-yen has moved in the direction of a cheaper yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The yen dipped against the dollar after strong US jobs data last Friday, which made investors rethink their expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon suspend its rate hikes, Kanayama said.

The dollar was changing hands at 132.35 yen in early Asian trade, up from 132.00 yen in New York and 128.

58 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

Hours before the Tokyo opening bell, the yen was also hit by a report that the Japanese government has approached deputy Bank of Japan governor Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda.

The report by the business daily Nikkei prompted investors to speculate that the BoJ's easing policy might continue longer than expected, analysts said.

In Tokyo trade, Nissan rallied 2.57 percent to 474.5 yen ahead of a press conference by the Japanese automaker and its partner Renault to announce a rebalancing deal.

Their smaller partner Mitsubishi Motors climbed 4.53 percent to 508 yen.

Among others, Toyota was up 1.56 percent at 1,921 yen and Hitachi was up 1.59 percent at 7,016 yen but Sony Group was down 0.94 percent at 12,085 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Business Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Government Nissan Toyota Mitsubishi Renault Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

7 minutes ago
 Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

7 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

55 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.