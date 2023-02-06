Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, supported by a cheaper yen and shrugging off falls on Wall Street last week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, supported by a cheaper yen and shrugging off falls on Wall Street last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.08 percent, or 296.80 points, at 27,806.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.91 percent, or 17.95 points, to 1,988.21.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains as the dollar-yen has moved in the direction of a cheaper yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The yen dipped against the dollar after strong US jobs data last Friday, which made investors rethink their expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon suspend its rate hikes, Kanayama said.

The dollar was changing hands at 132.35 yen in early Asian trade, up from 132.00 yen in New York and 128.

58 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

Hours before the Tokyo opening bell, the yen was also hit by a report that the Japanese government has approached deputy Bank of Japan governor Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda.

The report by the business daily Nikkei prompted investors to speculate that the BoJ's easing policy might continue longer than expected, analysts said.

In Tokyo trade, Nissan rallied 2.57 percent to 474.5 yen ahead of a press conference by the Japanese automaker and its partner Renault to announce a rebalancing deal.

Their smaller partner Mitsubishi Motors climbed 4.53 percent to 508 yen.

Among others, Toyota was up 1.56 percent at 1,921 yen and Hitachi was up 1.59 percent at 7,016 yen but Sony Group was down 0.94 percent at 12,085 yen.