Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheaper Yen

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a cheaper yen and despite the takeover of the embattled First Republic Bank in the United States

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 percent, or 116.73 points, at 29,239.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.21 percent, or 4.35 points, to 2,082.41.

The dollar fetched 137.37 yen, little changed from 137.45 yen in New York but up from 136.91 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following the yen's depreciation," with a wait-and-see attitude expected to grow ahead of public holidays from Wednesday, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Wall Street stocks ended lower overnight as markets digested the sale of California's troubled First Republic Bank, while awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision this week.

US financial authorities seized First Republic on Monday and sold it to JPMorgan Chase -- making it the second biggest bank by assets to collapse in US history.

After a choppy session, all three major US indices finished modestly in the red, with the Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index both slipping 0.1 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped by less than 0.1 percent.

"All of this leaves one big question unanswered: Is there a systemic banking crisis or not? So far, there is scant evidence of that at money centre banks, and the firewalls have held," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Investors are also closely eyeing the US Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

The central bank will likely hike its key interest rate by another quarter point on Wednesday, Innes said.

In Tokyo, Panasonic was up 1.77 percent at 1,325 yen, Sony Group gained 0.52 percent to 12,660 yen.

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest jumped 3.53 percent to 11,140 yen.

Automakers were lower. Nissan was down 1.21 percent at 497 yen and Honda was off 0.75 percent at 3,594 yen, while their bigger rival Toyota was down 0.99 percent at 1,855.5 yen.

