Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheaper Yen

Published May 15, 2023

Tokyo markets started the week on a positive note Monday, supported by a cheaper yen as investors shunned the currency under the Bank of Japan's monetary easing policies

Tokyo markets started the week on a positive note Monday, supported by a cheaper yen as investors shunned the currency under the Bank of Japan's monetary easing policies.

The Nikkei index rose 0.47 percent or 138.23 yen to 29,526.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 8.72 points or 0.42 percent to 2,105.11 yen.

The dollar firmed to 135.88 yen in morning trade, advancing further from 135.69 yen in New York, and sharply higher than the 134.43 yen seen Friday in Tokyo.

Investors in Tokyo "are expected to start the day with buying, given the fall of the yen," brokerage Monex said.

The yen has weakened as the BoJ sticks to its longstanding ultra-loose policies -- the opposite tactic to the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, which have hiked interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.

Global market players will continue to watch US debt ceiling talks after President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders failed to reach an agreement last week, said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

They are keenly aware of an estimate that Washington could run out of money to pay its financial obligations by June 1 unless the government is allowed to borrow more money.

"It's unlikely the date can be much later than this unless there are higher than expected tax receipts before then," Attrill said.

In Tokyo, exporters advanced on the rising dollar. Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, gained 0.33 percent to 12,170 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu added 0.64 percent to 3,299.

Nippon Steel firmed 1.66 percent to 2,906.5 yen and camera maker Canon rose 0.40 percent to 3,235.

Toyota fell 0.31 percent to 1,936 yen. Its smaller rival Honda advanced 1.20 percent to 3,786 yen.

