UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Cheaper Yen, US Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on cheaper yen, US rallies

Tokyo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by a cheaper Yen and rallies on Wall Street following news the US and China will resume high-level trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.65 percent or 137.81 points at 21,223.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.48 percent or 7.43 points to 1,541.89.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by rallies in US stocks and a cheaper yen," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

Profit-taking may however weigh on the market later in the trading session, he added.

The Dollar fetched 107.07 yen in early Asian trade, down from 106.

96 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, automakers were higher with Honda gaining 1.28 percent to 2,688 yen, Nissan trading up 1.70 percent at 668.9 yen and Toyota rising 0.52 percent to 7,037 yen.

Some electronics producers were also higher, with Panasonic gaining 1.60 percent to 848.4 yen and Sharp up 1.73 percent at 1,174 yen.

Traders were buoyed by data showing Japan's July household spending edging up 0.8 percent year-on-year, the eighth consecutive monthly increase.

The data underpins the government's view that its economy is on a path of gradual expansion that will eventually lead to hitting its two-percent inflation goal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Honda Tokyo Lead New York Japan May July Stocks Market From Government Nissan Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

9 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

9 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

8 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.