Tokyo stocks open higher on dovish Fed comments

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve again stressed it would maintain its highly accommodative policy of near-zero rates and asset purchases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.35 percent or 77.78 points at 22,474.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.31 percent or 4.84 points to 1,553.88.

