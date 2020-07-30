UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Dovish Fed Comments

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on dovish Fed comments

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve again stressed it would maintain its highly accommodative policy of near-zero rates and asset purchases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.35 percent or 77.78 points at 22,474.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.31 percent or 4.84 points to 1,553.88.

kh/sah/rbu

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

9 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

9 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.