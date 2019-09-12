Tokyo stocks open higher on eased trade war fear, cheaper yen

Tokyo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street, as the Yen eased further against the Dollar and concerns over the US-China trade dispute receded.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.01 percent or 217.06 points at 21,814.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.76 percent or 12.00 points at 1,595.66.