Tokyo stocks open higher on ECB stimulus, cheaper yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered a massive stimulus programme from the European central bank that eased worries over the global economy, as well as a cheaper yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.59 percent or 128.72 points at 21,888.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.26 percent or 4.12 points to 1,599.22.