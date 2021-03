Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered the new $1.9 trillion US economic relief package and the ECB's stimulus bond buying.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28 percent or 80.53 points at 29,292.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.08 percent or 1.51 points to 1,926.43.