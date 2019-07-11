Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending rallies on Wall Street after dovish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that offered the prospect of looser monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.16 percent or 34.71 points at 21,568.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index was up 0.19 percent or 3.02 points at 1,574.34.