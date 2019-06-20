Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Fed Optimism 20 June 2019
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street as the US central bank signalled it could soon cut interest rates
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.44 percent or 93.38 points to 21,427.25 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.25 percent or 3.82 points at 1,559.09.