Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes of G20 trade breakthrough

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending rallies on Wall Street following upbeat comments from the US and China on trade ahead of the G20 Summit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.19 percent or 249.40 points to 21,222.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.07 percent or 16.30 points at 1,544.97.