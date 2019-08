(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, lifted by positive sentiment surrounding the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 percent or 176.74 points at 20,637.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.79 percent or 11.83 points at 1,502.00.