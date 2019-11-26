Tokyo stocks open higher on trade deal optimism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as revived hopes for US-China trade progress added to investor confidence.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.62 percent, or 144.02 points, at 23,436.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.54 percent, or 9.14 points, to 1,712.10.