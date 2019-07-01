Tokyo stocks open higher on US-China trade ceasefire

Tokyo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher on Monday after the United States and China agreed a ceasefire in their trade war that has damaged the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.63 percent or 347.50 points to 21,623.42 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.60 percent or 24.79 points at 1,575.93.