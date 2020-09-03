UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:44 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street with few other market-moving events offering investors trading cues

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street with few other market-moving events offering investors trading cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.18 percent or 273.99 points at 23,521.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.87 percent or 14.14 points to 1,637.54.

Japanese shares are being supported by rallies on Wall Street and the "focus is on whether the Nikkei can recover to the key 23,500 level," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were higher, with Canon gaining 1.55 percent to 1,768 yen and Toray, a fine chemicals and carbon fibres firm, trading up 1.74 percent at 507.6 yen.

Banks were also higher with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading up 0.41 percent at 442.8 yen and Mizuho Financial up 1.47 percent at 144.

8 yen.

The dollar fetched 106.23 yen in early Asian trade, against 106.16 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher again Wednesday with the Nasdaq ending above 12,000 for the first time as investors shrugged off disappointing employment data and a cautious Federal Reserve report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.6 percent at 29,100.50.

"Incoming US economic data continues to play no part in explaining the latest lurch higher in US stocks," said Ray Attrill, strategist at National Australia Bank.

"Quite why the rally has broadened out is frankly anyone's guess, though both the 'rates lower for longer' and 'vaccine round the corner' pretexts received some (small) succour overnight," he said.

Looking ahead, investors were watching US August non-manufacturing ISM together with weekly jobless claims later in the day, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Fine Bank Tokyo New York August Stocks Market Mitsubishi Asia Dow Jones Employment

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

15 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-l ..

37 minutes ago

Assets beyond known means: NAB arrests former LDA ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL concludes its Flagship Internship Program ‘ ..

48 minutes ago

NAB asks Lucky Ali fraud victims to submit claim f ..

50 minutes ago

China-India bilateral talks on border conflict not ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.