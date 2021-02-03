UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.37 percent, or 106.24 points, at 28,468.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.64 percent, or 11.73 points, to 1,858.75.

"Japanese shares are seen receiving support from rallies in US stocks," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

A cheap Yen against the Dollar and a declining trend in the number of new coronavirus cases in Japan are also encouraging investors to buy shares, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 105.02 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.96 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Panasonic rallied 4.99 percent to 1,450.5 yen after it revised up full-year profit forecasts.

Sony was down 0.43 percent at 10,420 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the market close.

Auto parts maker Denso rallied 6.16 percent to 6,742 yen after the Toyota affiliate revised up its full-year profit forecasts, while Toyota was up 3.61 percent at 7,724 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.6 percent at 30,687.48.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy New York Japan Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

8 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.