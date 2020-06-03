UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies, Cheaper Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:37 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.38 percent or 308.50 points at 22,634.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.12 percent or 17.74 points to 1,605.42.

"A cheaper yen against the dollar is a tailwind for Japanese shares, supporting exporters," said Okasan Online Securities.

"Expectations for additional easing by the European Central Bank is growing" ahead of their meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday, which is also giving the Tokyo market some momentum, the analysts added.

Economists expect the ECB to announce hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-buying to keep fighting the pandemic crisis.

The dollar fetched 108.81 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.69 yen in New York, and 107.70 in Asian afternoon trade on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, major shares were higher across the board, with Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbing 3.50 percent to 63,910 yen, Sony trading up 1.58 percent at 7,246 yen and Toyota stronger by 1.96 percent at 6,907 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.1 percent at 25,742.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Frankfurt Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Praises Donors Conference fo ..

4 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat and WHO Review Global Heal ..

4 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils biggest extra budget plan to tackl ..

10 minutes ago

Govt to complete its five years constitutional ten ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases ..

57 minutes ago

Quarantine can't quash Hong Kong golfer Tiffany's ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.