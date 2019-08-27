UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies, Easing Yen

Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies, easing yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday helped by rallies on Wall Street following US President Donald Trump's upbeat comments on a possible China trade deal, with the Yen declining against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.02 percent or 207.05 points at 20,468.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.92 percent or 13.64 points at 1,491.67.



